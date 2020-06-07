Ismail Sabri: Neighbourhood watch in green zones allowed to resume patrols beginning June 20

Ismail Sabri said the National Unity Ministry will discuss with the respective state governments, local governments and police to streamline patrolling activities. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Neighbourhood watch in Covid-19 green zones will be allowed to resume beginning June 20, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

Ismail Sabri, however, said the approval will be revoked immediately if any of the Voluntary Patrol Schemes (SRS) registered with the National Unity Ministry are found to be flouting the standard operating procedure (SOP) provided.

“This approval will involve 1,079 SRS nationwide, with the National Unity Ministry expected to supply face masks, vests and torchlights for SRS members.

“This is just the beginning stage and it will be expanded to the whole country eventually in the future,” he said during a press conference here.

He added that all SRS members must register themselves with the MySejahtera mobile phone application to enable a self-health assessment and each SRS must not exceed five people at any one time.

Ismail Sabri said the National Unity Ministry will also discuss with the respective state governments, local governments and police to streamline patrolling activities.

“If you notice, many of these SRS are found in urban areas, and therefore, cooperation with local governments is much needed,” he said.