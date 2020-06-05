MyWatch chairman charged with transmitting false communication on police

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Malaysian Crime Watch Task Force (MyWatch) chairman Datuk R. Sri Sanjeevan was charged in the Sessions Court here today with two counts of improper use of network facilities by making and initiating the transmission of false communications on the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

However, Sanjeevan, 36, pleaded not guilty to both charges before judge Ahmad Kamar Jamaludin.

On the first count, he was alleged to have knowingly made and initiated the transmission of false communication on PDRM with intent to annoy others through Twitter belonging to “@SanjeevanSS” at 4.20pm on March 18 this year, and was read at 3.15pm last April 7 at the Communication Office of the Bukit Aman police headquarters here.

Sanjeevan, who is a businessman, was also alleged to have made a similar offence through the “@My_CrimeWatch” Twitter at 9.07pm last May 16 and the Tweet was read at 8.15am on May 17 at the Commercial Criminal Investigation Department of the Bukit Aman police headquarters here.

Sanjeevan, represented by lawyer S. Preakas, was allowed bail of RM5,000 in one surety on each count and the court set July 23 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Syamimi Farhana Muhammad A. Aziz prosecuted. ― Bernama