Khalid Samad: Shahruddin no ordinary defector but Muhyiddin’s former pol-sec

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Amanah’s Khalid Samad pointed out today that Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh who resigned as the deputy works minister ostensibly to support Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had been a close personal aide to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The former federal territories minister also lauded his former deputy Shahruddin over the latter’s move yesterday, saying he admired his principles for doing so as it honoured the voters’ mandate from the 14th general election.

“He (Shahruddin) was among the closest people to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and was the latter’s political secretary when Muhyiddin was the deputy prime minister,” the Amanah leader said in a statement.

“Yet this close relationship did not cloud his judgement, so much so that he still acted based on his principles. Congratulations on the courage and integrity Shahruddin has defended.”

Khalid went on to urge others who won their seats on Pakatan Harapan’s ticket during the 2018 election to repent and follow Shahruddin in restoring the people’s mandate.

Despite’s Khalid’s celebratory tone today, however, it was unclear if Shahruddin was indeed protecting the mandate from the general election.

The Sri Gading lawmaker said he would stay on as a backbencher in the ruling Perikatan Nasional despite his resignation.

Shahruddin was among Bersatu leaders including Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof who visited Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad last week to trigger rumours of their possible defection to his camp, which was warring with Muhyiddin’s faction for control of Bersatu.

Shahruddin did so again yesterday after resigning his government position.

Dr Mahathir has successfully submitted a motion of no-confidence against Muhyiddin in Parliament, which could conceivably make it to the floor when Dewan Rakyat reconvenes next month.