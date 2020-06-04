Freelancers become ‘postmen’ when the going gets tough during CMCO

It is understood that in Alor Setar alone there are about 25 PosLaju delivery agents comprising individuals of various backgrounds including unemployed, tuition teachers and private sector employees who have been adversely affected by the MCO and CMCO. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, June 4 — Following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) and the conditional movement control order (CMCO) due to Covid-19 pandemic, there are those whose livelihoods have been affected especially the self-employed who are struggling to make ends meet.

For freelance sports photographer Khairil Ajhar, 43, instead of waiting for assistance, the situation prompted him to look for opportunities, to find other sources of income.

“I am a part-time ‘postman’ now. As we are aware that during MCO and CMCO, Pos Malaysia had to handle too many packages for PosLaju delivery services with more people shopped online, especially during Aidilfitri celebration.

“I was informed of the opportunity to become a temporary PosLaju delivery agent via a WhatsApp group and immediately headed to the post office in Alor Setar in early May,” he told Bernama here.

Khairil said for agents using own vehicles, they were allocated easy delivery zones such as residential areas as well as office premises and with items ranging from small package to those weighing over 10 kilograms.

“The Ramadan month was critical because we had to deliver between 60 and 100 packages daily, perhaps more people were buying shirts, food and home appliances for the celebration then,” he said, adding that the job helped him to supplement his diminished pocket money due to lack of photography projects.

Meanwhile, his colleague Ahmad Syarafi Abd Wahab, 30, said he became a PosLaju agent to supplement his daily income that badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I used to do various jobs that include photography services for weddings and events. However, since the implementation of MCO and CMCO I don’t have any job offer so I decided to become a ‘postman’ and earning something,” he said.

In addition, these two also provided runner services such as buying groceries for customers around the city as well as running a small scale business online.

It is understood that in Alor Setar alone there are about 25 PosLaju delivery agents comprising individuals of various backgrounds including unemployed, tuition teachers and private sector employees who have been adversely affected by the MCO and CMCO. — Bernama