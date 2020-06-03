Terengganu ‘puding buih’ food poisoning case claims first victim

Food poisoning victim Siti Hasnah Mustafa shows a picture of a dessert, 'puding buih', purchased online, which was believed to have caused food poisoning. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 3 — A victim of the puding buih food poisoning incident in Terengganu has died at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ), said state Health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus.

He said the 25-year-old woman, who was admitted to the hospital on May 24, died at 10.40am today.

“She was treated for 10 days at the Intensive Care Unit of HSNZ. The death was caused by septicaemia shock and multiorgan failure,” he told reporters via WhatsApp.

It had been reported that 99 people in Terengganu were treated at HSNZ and other healthcare facilities for diarrhoea, vomiting and fever after consuming puding buih which they bought online on May 22.

The victims were from 20 families, comprising 77 from Kuala Terengganu and 22 from Marang.

On Sunday, State Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Dr Alias Razak said the food poisoning cases were caused by the use of expired eggs. — Bernama