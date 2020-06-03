Putrajaya clarifies no directive from Education Ministry for teachers to return to work

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said schools are still restricted from opening and there has yet to be a decision on the dates in which it could open so any directives was not an official ministerial decision. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — The Ministry of Education has yet to issue any directive to teachers to prepare for the reopening of schools, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob said today.

He said that schools are still restricted from opening and there has yet to be a decision on the dates in which it could open so any directives was not an official ministerial decision.

“Schools are not open yet, so the Ministry of Education has not issued any directive for teachers to return yet as of today.

“But if there is any, it might be the management or service staff, like clerks and the civil service. But so far, no teachers. If they are willing, they can go back and help the headmaster but otherwise, no,” he said during his daily press briefing here today.

Ismail Sabri was asked about notices that some teachers have reportedly received to return to the districts of where their schools were located.

He also said that the special committee and National Security Council has yet to decide on whether to continue the conditional movement control order (CMCO) but will announce as soon as they’ve made a decision.

The current CMCO is due to last till June 9.

Earlier today, Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said guidelines for the reopening of schools will be distributed tomorrow to allow schools and teachers to make appropriate preparations for when schools are open.

The detailed guidelines would include the movement of students in the school compound, from the time they arrived until they left for home and what to do if any students showed symptoms.

Last month, Ismail Sabri said that public school teachers should report for work if they are directed to do so even though schools still have not reopened.

He said the Education Ministry has issued a directive for teachers to resume work over the need for preparations.

Meanwhile, he also announced that 702 students in local universities were still waiting to be sent home as no scheduled flights were arranged for today.

Yesterday, 915 students were flown home to East Malaysia on seven flights.

The Higher Education Ministry has sent back some 57,729 students back to their homes since April 27.