After Ipoh hospital cleaners’ protests, employer says has implemented safety measures, to resolve matter internally

Five officials from the National Union of Workers in Hospital Support and Allied Services' (NUWHSAS) were arrested by police after picketing outside Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun in Ipoh June 2, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Parti Sosialis Malaysia

IPOH, June 3 — UEM Edgenta Berhad said that it has implemented actions and safety measures to safeguard the health and safety of its employees throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company in a statement said that its implementation of safety protocols are aligned with the strict standards set by the Ministry of Health for all hospitals and healthcare facilities in Malaysia treating Covid-19 patients.

“As part of the company’s corporate responsibility activities with key stakeholders, UEM Edgenta maintains numerous communications channels for employees to promote effective communications.

“The company is also committed to resolve internal matters impacting its employees in an amicable manner, by also engaging the relevant authorities such as the Labour Department whenever required,” the statement read.

The company also said that any updates on this matter will be communicated through its website (www.uemedgenta.com) due to the ongoing developments relating to this incident.

UEM Edgenta, which is a public listed firm, provides various services to different industries, including hospital support services, integrated facility management, as well as maintenance of highways and roads.

Its statement came in response to the protest held by the members of the National Union of Workers in Hospital Support and Allied Services (NUWHSAS), who are mostly hospital cleaners, yesterday in front of Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB) here.

The protest aimed to raise attention to the hospital cleaners’ grouses, including the lack of protective gear against infections, such as the Covid-19 virus.

The members of the NUWHSAS also claimed that they have been subjected to constant harassment, victimisation and union-busting activities since early this year after making multiple police reports and complaints to the Human Resources Ministry against UEM Edgenta’s subsidiary Edgenta UEMS Sdn Bhd.

During the protest, five individuals were also arrested for obstructing public servants from carrying out their duties.

UEM Edgenta said that the gathering was reported to the authorities by HRPB management due to concerns of it being held during the conditional movement control order.

This is the second protest against the company after an earlier one by hospital cleaners in Teluk Intan Hospital in March.