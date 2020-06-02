Tenaga Nasional lets customers pay MCO period bills by installment until December

Customers paying their bills at the Shah Alam Kedai Tenaga branch June 2, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, June 2 — Customers of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) may now opt to pay for their electricity bills accrued from March to May during the movement control order (MCO) using partial payments between now and December.

TNB’s chief retail officer Megat Jalaludin Megat Hassan told reporters that no additional charges would be imposed on customers who opt for the easy payment scheme.

He said that the scheme was open to all subscriber categories.

“We offer this easy payment scheme to all users, about 7.7 million users thereabout, automatically, and we do not impose any additional surcharge for instalment payments.

“For example, if the principal amount is RM600, the bill remains at RM600. No additional charges and we will bill the user monthly until December 2020,” Megat said.

