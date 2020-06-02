Police cripple Latin gang involved in house break-ins in Taman Melawati

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusoff said three foreign men were arrested in a vehicle using a fake registration number yesterday after police received a report of a house break-in at the housing area. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — A Latin gang which is suspected of committing house break-ins in Taman Melawati, near here, was crippled after four members of the group were arrested by police.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusoff said three foreign men, aged between 21 and 49 years, were arrested in a vehicle using a fake registration number at 10.30am yesterday after police received a report of a house break-in at the housing area.

He said there was a scuffle during the arrests as the suspects tried to escape.

“Police had to use a bit of force to carry out the arrests, but there were no injury to police and the suspects during the incident,” he said at a press conference at the Ampang Jaya district police headquarters today.

He said all of them were found to be without valid travel documents and that the police also confiscated some items including house-breaking tools in the car.

Noor Azmi said, following the arrest, police detained another foreigner, aged 41 years, at a shopping mall in Taman Danau Kota, Setapak here on the same day.

“Police also seized, among others, 11 pieces of watches of various brands, a laptop, six wallets and four passports,” he said.

Following the arrests, police believe they could solve eight home burglary cases in Taman Melawati. — Bernama