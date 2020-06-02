Penang legal officers remanded in Kedah for graft probe

A The suspects were believed to have asked for a RM500,000 bribe and had received RM100,000 from a member of the public as an inducement to ensure that a commercial case reported by that person be prosecuted in court. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak LOR SETAR, June 2 — Three state legal officers in Penang have been remanded for between three and six days for investigation for allegedly soliciting for a RM500,000 bribe.

Magistrate Nurshahida Abdul Rahim granted a six-day remand order on one of them, aged 42, while the other two suspects, aged 29 and 52, have been placed under a three-day remand, beginning today.

Kedah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap said the 42-year-old suspect was arrested at a hotel in Penang at 12.15pm yesterday while the other two were arrested at the Kedah MACC office at 10.15pm and 10.38pm later in the day.

The suspects were believed to have asked for a RM500,000 bribe and had received RM100,000 from a member of the public as an inducement to ensure that a commercial case reported by that person be prosecuted in court, he added.

He said investigation was being conducted under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a maximum fine of five times the amount of bribe involved or RM10,000, whichever is higher. — Bernama