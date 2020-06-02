One of two suspects arrested by police after 18-km chase near Ampang Hilir

Police chased two drug suspects on a motorcycle for about 18 km before apprehending one of them near Taman Tasik Ampang Hilir. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Police chased two drug suspects on a motorcycle for about 18 km before apprehending one of them near Taman Tasik Ampang Hilir near here.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim, in a statement, said the suspect, who turned aggressive, was arrested after a scuffle with the police.

He said this in response to a 13-second video of the arrest, which has gone viral on social media, showing a policeman kicking the suspect near Taman Tasik Ampang Hilir, yesterday.

Mazlan said in the 4.45pm incident yesterday, a police team checking on public compliance with regulations on the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Jalan Genting Klang spotted the two men behaving suspiciously on a motorcycle.

He said the suspects sped off on their motorcycle when approached by the policemen.

“The suspects were making hand gestures as if to challenge the police,” he said.

Mazlan said on reaching the Jalan Ampang interchange near Taman Tasik Ampang Hilir, the motorcylist rode the machine against traffic flow before losing control of the motorcycle, causing the machine to skid at the road shoulder.

“The motorcyclist was arrested, but the pillion rider managed to flee by jumping into a large drain,” he added.

Mazlan said the suspect who was arrested had two previous criminal records for a drug-related offence and house-breaking.

The suspect also tested positive for syabu, said Mazlan, adding that the suspect is in remand for four days.

He said an internal inquiry is being carried out to ensure that there was no violation of standard operating procedures during the arrest of the suspect

In another development, Mazlan confirmed the death of a 37-year-old Nepali in police custody last Sunday. The Nepali was detained on May 27 for failing to produce his identification documents.

He said investigations revealed that there were no elements of crime or misconduct in the death of the foreigner. The Nepali Embassy has since been informed of the incident. — Bernama