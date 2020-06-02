Mediation in court can be conducted online

Mediation in court can now be done online without the presence of the parties involved. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, June 2 — Mediation in court can now be done online without the presence of the parties involved.

This followed an initiative by the Malaysian judiciary in ensuring access to justice for all levels of society in line with the new normal practiced today.

A statement issued by the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court (PKPMP), the online mediation session is an alternative to the mediation conducted at the Court Mediation Center.

“There is no change in procedure for online mediation procedure and mediation at the Court Mediation Center, except that the mode of communication is different, whereby the online mediation sessions can be conducted using communication mediums through applications approved by parties, such as Skype or Zoom,” it said.

To make it easier for the public to understand the procedures for mediation, PKPMP has issued the Online Mediation Procedures and the procedure for mediation at the Court Mediation Center.

Both procedures involve mediation process at pre-mediation, during mediation and post-mediation.

The infographic on the procedures can be accessed at the Malaysian Judiciary official portal www.kehakiman.gov.my. — Bernama