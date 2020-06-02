Lorry driver who trespassed into Perak palace with fake gun, knife gets nearly three years’ jail

Lorry driver Muhammad Lokman Mohammad Termizi, 29, is escorted by police at the Kuala Kangsar Magistrate’s Court June 2, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA KANGSAR, June 2 — A lorry driver was sentenced to two years and nine months’ imprisonment by the Magistrate's Court here for breaching the gates of Istana Iskandariah and intimidating a public servant with a replica gun here last week.

Muhammad Lokman Mohammad Termizi, 30, pleaded guilty after all four charges were read to him before Magistrate Nurul Asyifa Redzuan.

He was charged under Section 353 of the Penal Code with intimidating the public servant with the replica weapon. Section 427 of the same law for mischief in causing damage to the gates of the palace, and Section 447 for trespassing.

Muhammad Lokman was also charged with possessing a fake gun without any licence or permit under Section 36 (1) of the Arms Act 1960.

The charges were variously punishable by between six months and five years of imprisonment, fines of no more than RM3,000, or both upon conviction.

For the first and second charges, Nurul Asyifa sentenced him to 12 months’ imprisonment each while for the third and fourth charges, she sentenced him to three and six months’ imprisonment, respectively.

She ordered the jail sentences to be served consecutively from the day of his arrest.

According to the charge sheet, Muhammad Lokman was arrested by police personnel from the crime prevention patrol unit at the palace’s porch on the same day of the incident.

Separately at the Sessions Court here, Muhammad Lokman was also charged with possessing a knife without permission under Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substance and Offensive Weapon Act 1958.

He pleaded guilty to the charge that is punishable by between five and 10 years’ imprisonment and whipping.

However, Sessions court judge Rohaida Ishak ordered him to be sent to the Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta, Tanjung Rambutan for 30 days of mental assessment starting July 2 after he began talking gibberish when questioned.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Hasyutantee Khalil prosecuted while lawyer Siti Hajar Hamzah from the National Legal Aid Foundation represented the accused at both the courts.