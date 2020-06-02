Covid-19: Annuar Musa confirms control, samplings order at Segar Ria Apartments in Cheras

Tan Sri Annuar Musa also posted a letter on Twitter issued by the Cheras Health Office to the Joint Management Body of the apartments, stating that there was a positive case of Covid-19 among residents of Block D, Segar Ria Apartments. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa has confirmed a letter ordering the control and sampling activities of Covid-19 on the occupants of Block D at Segar Ria Apartments, Taman Bukit Segar, Cheras.

In his tweet, he also posted a letter issued by the Cheras Health Office to the Joint Management Body (JMB) of the apartments, stating that there was a positive case of Covid-19 among residents of Block D, Segar Ria Apartments.

Ada yg tanya adakah Surat ini tulin..jawabnya ya..pohon beri kerjasama.. pic.twitter.com/lusMhTYjDy — Annuar Musa (@AnnuarMusa) June 1, 2020

“Some people asked if this letter is genuine, the answer is yes. Residents of Segar Ria Apartments please give your co-operation,” he said in his Tweet.

Yesterday, a letter signed by the Public Health Medical Specialist of the Cheras Health Office Datin Dr Noriah Hajib viralled on social media informing the affected residents that Covid-19 control and sampling activities would be carried out tomorrow following the reported positive cases.

In a daily press conference on the development of Covid-19 today, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said a new cluster was detected in apartments in Cheras with six cases, three being residents and three from outside the apartments’ area.

He said the true cause of the spread of the cluster was still being investigated and he did not rule out the possibility of visits during and before the Aidilfitri as the roots of the infections.

Dr Noor Hisham said in addition to active case detection, several outbreak control measures in the apartments were also carried out such as contact isolations and sampling activities, germs and contamination eradication activities as well as health education information related to prevention of Covid-19 infection. — Bernama