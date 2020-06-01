Senior minister: Most construction projects remain close despite eased restrictions under CMCO

A general view of the Pavilion Embassy construction site on Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur May 3, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Over 4,000 construction projects have remained shut despite being among the earliest sectors to reopen under the conditional movement control order (CMC), Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob revealed today.

The large number of developers opting to remain shut highlights the weak confidence among builders, as concern of mounting cost and supply disruptions render most to halt operations and remain cautious until the post-Covid-19 recovery begins.

Ismail said from up to 6,000 construction sites that were inspected by the Construction Industry Development Board, some 900 were found to comply with the Ministry of Health’s standard operating procedure while 224 were found to have not.

The rest remained closed nearly a month since the government partially lifted restrictions.

MORE TO COME