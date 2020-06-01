Indian national found dead in Port Klang with injury marks on body

Klang Selatan District Police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said the victim, identified as Settu Ezhilarasan, 21, was discovered by members of the public who happened to pass by the area at about 4pm that day. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, June 1 — An Indian national was found dead with several injury marks on his body at the Pulau Indah Industrial Park, Port Klang, near here on Saturday.

Klang Selatan District Police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said the victim, identified as Settu Ezhilarasan, 21, was discovered by members of the public who happened to pass by the area at about 4pm that day.

“There were horizontal injury marks believed to be from a sharp instrument on the right chest and back of the victim’s body.

“Police also found a safety helmet and there was also a safety cord attached to the victim’s body. Three sets of finger prints were also detected on the safety helmet,” he said in a statement today.

He said that upon further inspection of the site, police also found two traces of blood about 200 metres away from the victim, two pairs of gloves, a safety jacket and a pail containing two blood-filled plastics.

He said police have not ruled out the possibility that the man died in another area before his body was taken to the location on a four-wheel drive vehicle based on the tyre marks found near the victim.

“A post-mortem done at the Tengku Ampuan Rahiman Hospital found that the victim suffered injuries, which included puncture marks believed to be from a forklift.

“For now, we are not sure if it is a murder or accident case. However, we are investigating it under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said. — Bernama