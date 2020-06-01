In Sg Buloh prison, 700 staff and 800 prisoners to be tested for Covid-19 after one tested positive

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya June 1, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) said today it will conduct Covid-19 screening and test on 700 staff and 800 inmates at the Sungai Buloh Prison after a prisoner was confirmed positive for the virus.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the inmate, who is a foreign citizen, has since been transferred to the Semenyih Immigration Detention Depot.

“We are now looking at the close contacts of the prisoner and we will filter them out. We have moved the prisoner to the detention depot in Semenyih.

“Screening will be conducted by the Gombak District Health Department.

“They will not only screen the prisoner’s close contacts but also all staff and prisoners,” he said during MOH’s daily briefing on Covid-19.

He also confirmed that the prisoner in question had been in there since 2016, left on March 13 and now found positive of Covid-19.