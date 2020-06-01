Covid-19: Coastline patrols against migrants may last for more than six months, Malaysian task force says

NTF commander Vice-Admiral Datuk Aris Adi Tan Abdullah during a visit to front operation base in Kuala Linggi. — Picture courtesy of National Task Force

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Op Benteng, the operation to prevent undocumented migrants entering and any trans-border movements amid the Covid-19 pandemic, may last for more than six months, the National Task Force (NTF) said today.

NTF commander Vice-Admiral Datuk Aris Adi Tan Abdullah also praised the morale of the operation’s staff members during the Aidilfitri month of Syawal.

“We are confident that all personnel on duty can give their full commitment to ensure the sovereignty and safety of the country’s waters can be fully protected,” he said in a statement from a visit to the front operations base in Kuala Linggi, Melaka.

Op Benteng was activated under NTF on May 12, and is a joint operation between the Malaysian Armed Forces, the police, and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

Earlier today, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah called on Malaysians to not stigmatise foreigners and migrants following a recent spike in Covid-19 cases, saying the community has contributed towards the growth of the country.

Dr Noor Hisham said the outbreak in several Immigration Department detention centres as well as foreign workers in various communities following the crackdown and raids by Malaysian authorities is a new challenge that the country must address together.