14 public childcare centres in Penang resume operation today

GEORGE TOWN, June 1 — A total of 14 childcare centres at public sector workplaces in the state are allowed to resume operations during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) beginning today.

State Women and Family Development Gender Inclusiveness and Religions Other Than Islam Committee chairman Chong Eng said the reopening of the nurseries was made after taking into consideration the application by working parents who want to send their children.

“We will continue to monitor this first week and see how far the centres comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) during the CMCO,” she told reporters after inspecting the compliance level at the D’Komtar childcare centre here today.

She said if the public sector nurseries’ compliance with the SOP meets satisfactory level, then the state government will consider reopening childcare centres for the private sector.

“We need to see this week, nurseries are allowed to operate with only 15 children. I have advised parents if there are over 15 children, then one of them should stay at home and take care of their children,” she said.

She also did not rule out the possibility of closing the public childcare centres if the operators failed to comply with the requirements. — Bernama