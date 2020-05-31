Ismail Sabri: Most CMCO compounds issued in Perak yesterday

A police personnel inspects a driver’s travel documents during a roadblock at the Jawi Toll Plaza in Penang May 19, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Perak was the state with the most compounds issued for violations of the conditional movement control order (CMCO), said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.



“The state with the highest number of compounds for interstate border crossing attempt is Perak with 42, Selangor 32, Penang and Johor 24 compounds.



“So it looks like there are those who still tried to cross the interstate borders on the seventh and eighth day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” Ismail Sabri said.



He added that a total of 475 compounds were issued yesterday by the police.



