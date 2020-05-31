Election Commission looks into proposal not to limit nomination day

Election Commission chairman Azhar Azizan Harun speaks during a press conference on the Rantau by-election in Putrajaya March 6, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, May 31 — The Election Commission (EC) is reviewing the proposal not to limit the nomination for any election to one day only and for the process to be implemented online.

EC chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said the proposal, however, would take time to be realised as it would involve amendments to existing electoral laws and regulations.

“We want to do that, but the problem is that the current legal framework for nomination is only one day and one hour from 9am to 10am, then the announcement is expected at 11am.

“The nomination cannot be carried out via online because under the existing legal framework the candidate or proposer or seconder must bring a hard copy of the nomination form.

“Therefore, we are reviewing the proposal and taking some time as we have to amend these laws and regulations,” he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama at his office recently. — Bernama