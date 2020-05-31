CMCO: Penang business premises not adhering to SOPs will be shut down, says state exco

A worker places a notice stating that only two customers are allowed per table at Khulafa Restaurant in Shah Alam May 2, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, May 31 — The Penang government will not compromise with any business premises that refuse to comply with Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period.

State Local Government, Housing Development and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said business premises in the state that do not adhere to prescribed procedures would be ordered to shut down.

He was speaking to reporters after conducting a surprise check at a nasi kandar restaurant in Jalan Burma, which was closed on May 28 and reopened after following the prescribed procedures.

Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has closed two premises, namely a nasi kandar outlet at Jalan Burma and a mini market at Jalan Gurdwara for violating numerous SOPs.

The State Health Department has also closed down one eatery at a food court at Lebuh Sungai Pinang on Monday.

He said the compliance rate based on checks at 155,379 premises on the island is 99.6 per cent, while on the mainland, out of 219,391 premises checked, 99.2 per cent adhered to SOPs. — Bernama