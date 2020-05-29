Armada: Removal of Dr Mahathir and co invalid and illegal

Parti Pribumi Bersatu’s logo is seen at its headquarters in Petaling Jaya on February 20, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — The Youth wing (Armada) of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has come out to denounce the removal of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and four other MPs from the party, calling the move invalid and not based on the party’s constitution.

A statement issued last night by Armada’s chief of information, Ulya Aqamah Husamudin first pointed out how the signature of Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya, who signed and authorised the five removal letters as organising secretary, was invalid, considering such a position does not wield executive powers within the party.

“According to the party’s constitution, the position of a working secretary does not exist, with the appointment only made to assist the secretary-general.

“Secondly, the removal letters were not handed to the recipients and were instead broadcasted in newspapers first.

“This is a clear breach of procedures,” read the statement.

Ulya Aqamah’s statement also highlighted a misinterpretation of the clause that was cited to invoke the removal of the five, explaining that Article 10.2.2 and 10.2.3 of the party’s constitution which relates to members’ defecting or resigning from the Bersatu, does not apply in this case.

He said in relation to Article 10.2.2 concerning a member’s decision to leave the party, none of the five had ever declared they were leaving Bersatu, rendering the Article used against them as invalid.

“In fact, each of them had nominated themselves for the upcoming party elections that show their commitment to remain filial to the party,’ read his statement.

Concerning Article 10.2.3, Ulya Aqamah said it was clear that the clause does not apply to the five as they have not formally joined another political party.

“Produce evidence of minutes of the central leadership meeting that agreed to form a coalition together with Umno and PAS.

“By right, the ones who acted and joined forces with Umno and PAS without the consensus of the Supreme Council should have action taken against them,” read his statement.

This comes following five letters released by Bersatu’s Suhaimi addressed to Dr Mahathir who had previously asserted that he was still party chairman; his son and party deputy president and also Jerlun MP, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir; Kubang Pasu MP Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah; party Youth chief and Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman; and Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik.

In the five letters, Bersatu informed the five that their party membership had ceased with immediate effect, due to their decision to sit with the federal Opposition during the May 18 Dewan Rakyat proceedings instead of the government bloc with MPs supporting the Perikatan Nasional administration led by prime minister and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Ulya Aqamah today also highlighted how the decision to remove the five MPs was not made through the party’s disciplinary board and how the five were not given the opportunity to explain their actions, which he said was a breach of party’s constitutions.

“Based on these reasons, Bersatu’s Armada rejects these baseless removals and demands that the party’s leadership act in fairness and with integrity.

“Do not repeat the mischief and greed that was done by Umno towards those whom they previously sacked.

“Bersatu is a party with pride,” he added.



