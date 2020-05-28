Two Bangladeshi nationals among 18 charged with defying CMCO

A police personnel mans a roadblock in Ipoh on the first day of the conditional movement control order May 4, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

GEORGE TOWN, May 28 — Two Bangladeshi nationals were among 18 men, aged between 18 and 36, who were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with defying the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Magistrate Rosnee Mohd Radzuan fined 11 of them, including the Bangladeshi nationals, RM1,000 each, in default three months’ jail, after they pleaded guilty to the charge.

The remaining seven pleaded not guilty and were allowed bail of RM5,000 in one surety each.

The court set July 29 for mention of their case.

All of them were charged with violating Regulation 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 by engaging in prohibited activities at Bar Fly No 27 & 31 Jalan Gurdwara, here at 9 pm last May 18.

The two Bangladeshi nationals were also sentenced to six months’ jail each for not having valid travel documents. — Bernama