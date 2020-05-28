Hinting at Anwar, Azmin says country should not be dragged into another political crisis because ‘someone is crazy for power’

Senior Minister cum Miti Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali after calling on Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor at Wisma Darul Aman in Alor Setar May 28, 2020. The International Trade and Industry Minister said the focus should be on the rakyat as opposed to dragging the nation into another political crisis. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said today he is unaware of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Pakatan Harapan (PH) having 129 MPs on their side to push for a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Parliament.

The International Trade and Industry Minister, who played a key role in the collapse of the previous government, however, said the focus should be on the rakyat as opposed to dragging the nation into another political crisis.

Azmin’s remark comes after speculation is rife that the PH has the numbers to challenge the legitimacy of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government which came into power following a political coup in March.

“We should not be dragged into another political crisis and made victims just because someone is crazy for power and wants to be prime minister,” he was quoted saying by Malaysiakini.

Although he did not mention names, it is believed that Azmin’s remarks were aimed at former party president, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Azmin also claimed that the PN administration should not be blamed for the change of government because Pakatan’s 22-month reign ended with the resignation of Dr Mahathir as prime minister.

He said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree was clear that the political crisis occurred due to Dr Mahathir stepping down and that the Agong’s appointment of Muhyiddin as PM was final.

“Although the Agong asked Mahathir to remain as PM, Mahathir insisted on resigning.

“His Majesty carried out his duty in an open, transparent and honest manner. The Agong has the power to appoint a PM who has the support of the majority in Parliament.

“His Majesty was satisfied that (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president) Muhyiddin (Yassin) had the majority,” he said.

It was previously reported that Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan claimed that PN has the support of more than 114 MPs and was prepared to face a motion of no-confidence against Muhyiddin if it is tabled in Parliament.

Dr Mahathir had previously filed a motion for a vote of no-confidence against Muhyiddin, but the Dewan Rakyat sitting on May 18 did not feature any debates and was limited to just the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal address.

In the half-day sitting, 114 MPs sat with the government bloc, but at least one of them, Sri Aman MP Datuk Masir Kujat, has now insisted on supporting the Opposition.

It is likely that Dr Mahathir’s motion will be tabled in the next Parliament session scheduled to begin on July 13 until August 27, spanning a total of 25 days.