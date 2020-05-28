CMCO: More than 53,000 vehicles inspected at Jalan Duta toll plaza, says KL police chief

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim checks on a driver during a roadblock at the Jalan Duta toll plaza May 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — More than 53,000 vehicles have been inspected at a roadblock near the Jalan Duta Toll Plaza heading to the city centre during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) since Saturday (May 23), says Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim.

He said most road users were found travelling inter-district to work, especially in industries involved with essential services.

“Since last Saturday, only one compound was issued by the Kuala Lumpur police under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342), namely against a 30-year-old man who had come from Penang without an interstate travel permit,” he said.

Speaking to reporters when met at the roadblock here today, Mazlan said the number of road users in the capital was expected to increase after the Aidilfitri holidays.

Meanwhile, he said 189 teams had been set up to monitor public compliance with the CMCO since Saturday, with 206 compounds issued against those violating the order such as failing to maintain social distancing and visiting family members after the first day of Aidilfitri.

“The teams will be conducting patrols and monitoring throughout Kuala Lumpur in places such as shopping malls and residential areas. Those who disobey the CMCO will be issued with compounds, “he said. — Bernama