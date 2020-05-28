CMCO: Eight men compounded for hanging out at Lido Beach in Johor

The South Johor Baru District Police in a Facebook posting said the police found the group of men while patrolling the beach area at about 6.30pm. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, May 28 — Eight people who were caught gathering at the Lido Beach here two days ago were slapped with a compound for violating the Conditional movement control order (CMCO).

The South Johor Baru District Police in a Facebook posting said the police found the group of men while patrolling the beach area at about 6.30pm.

They also parked their vehicles on the roadside by the beach.

“The men failed to provide reasonable excuses when being questioned by the police which led to their arrest.

“They admitted to hanging out at the beach in a group which violated the CMCO,” the statement said. — Bernama