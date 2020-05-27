Zahid Hamidi: GLC appointments of MPs to ensure govt policies and ‘aspirations’ carried out

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi congratulated MPs from Umno, MCA, MIC and PAS who had been appointed to head GLCs and other institutions that are owned or linked to the government. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today posted a congratulatory message to politicians who were made heads of government-linked companies (GLCs) recently, adding that their appointments were to ensure that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government’s policies and “aspirations” were implemented.

Taking to his Facebook page this evening, Zahid congratulated MPs from Umno, MCA, MIC and PAS who had been appointed to head GLCs and other institutions that are owned or linked to the government.

“Indeed, in the composition of the board of directors of companies, there are appointees who are politically appointed, for the purpose of implementing the policies and aspirations of the ruling party, but I am confident that the senior management members, who are the chief executives and managing directors, were still appointed from among professionals based on merit, qualifications, experience as well as suitability with their field of work,” he wrote.

