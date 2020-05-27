State Health Dept denies ordering visitors to Johor Baru shopping mall to undergo Covid-19 screening

A health worker looks at a sample collected from a motorist at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at MSU Medical Centre in Shah Alam April 10, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, May 27 — The Johor State Health Department (JKNJ) has denied allegations that it ordered visitors to a shopping mall here to undergo Covid-19 screening, said its director Dr Aman Rabu.

Instead, he said, JKNJ only directed the mall to be closed for not complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) specified under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) 2020.

He added that no Covid-19 cases were detected at the premises.

“JKNJ did not order visitors to the said mall to undergo Covid-19 screening as viralled on social media.

“Therefore, the public is urged not to spread unverified news as it could cause panic among the people,” he said in a statement today.

He said that those spreading fake news could be charged under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to one year or both, and could also be further fined RM1,000 for every day during which the offence is continued after conviction. — Bernama