Show proof of loggers' RM1b lawsuit, Dr Mahathir tells Kedah MB

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Langkawi lawmaker Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has challenged the Kedah state government to prove that it has been issued with a RM1 billion lawsuit by logging companies after their concessions were revoked by the previous administration

In a scathing post on his Facebook page today, the former prime minister questioned whether the administration under Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor was so frightened of a few loggers that they were going to kowtow to their demands.

“Now, another history has been made. Kedah’s treasures are being plundered for the strategic investments of the loggers. Don’t sell the people. Don’t sell the forests. Don’t sell Kedah’s treasures for your friends, the loggers.

“You’re frightened of being sued by the loggers? You said there’s a lawsuit of RM1 billion? You would bow down to the loggers? Prove that the RM1 billion lawsuit exists and that the state government will lose. Be courageous because of the truth.

“May Allah protect Kedah from the hands of untrustworthy leaders,” said Dr Mahathir.

He then pointed out that when Pakatan Harapan (PH) administered the state, the logging concessions were stopped to save water catchment areas for the benefit of four million people.

Instead of lining the pockets of unscrupulous loggers, the PH administration prioritised the needs of the public, the farmers and the country instead of rich loggers.

By stopping the logging concessions from continuing to destroy the environment for money, the PH administration ensured that there were enough catchment areas to supply water to the paddy fields in Kedah and Perlis that contribute to 50 per cent of Malaysia’s national rice production.

Dr Mahathir pointed out that under the leadership of then Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, who is also his son, the state’s investment strategic value had leapt threefold to RM7.71 billion in 2019 from RM2.3 billion in 2018 — without the need to pander to loggers.

"Our youths had high paying jobs in new factories at Kulim Hi-tech park. Now the loggers are getting new jobs. Previously, Kedah created history by recording the third-highest investment in the manufacturing sector after Selangor and Penang. It was a 400 per cent increase from 2018," he said.




