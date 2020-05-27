Selangor top cop says tightening security at MAEPS, migrants being cooperative so far

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin speaks during a press conference in Subang, July 25, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SERDANG, May 27 — The Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centre at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) has come under heavy guard by the police to prevent illegal immigrants placed there from escaping.

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said 74 policemen from Sepang Police headquarters and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) headquarters had been deployed there to strengthen control.

He said the quarantine centre, which placed illegal immigrants who tested positive for Covid-19, had been fenced with barbed wire.

“The tightening of control is also assisted by the Malaysian Armed Forces and People's Volunteer Corps (Rela).

"So far, there have been no attempts to escape and they (illegal immigrants) are being taken care by nurses and Immigration personnel," he told Bernama yesterday.

Noor Azam said it would be difficult for the police to track down the illegal immigrants who tested positive for the virus if they managed to escape the quarantine centre.

"So, it is best to take precautionary steps," he said.

Illegal immigrants found positive in any detention centre would be taken to the quarantine centre for further action, he said.

He added that Malaysians who were previously quarantined at MAEPS were transferred to Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Meanwhile, a check by Bernama found that media personnel were prohibited from entering and making any coverage at the quarantine centre. — Bernama