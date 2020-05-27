New Finas chairman pledges to strengthen creative industry

Finas chairman Zakaria Abd Hamid at a media conference at the Finas headquarters in Kuala Lumpur May 27, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — The new chairman of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas), Zakaria Abd Hamid, will meet stakeholders of the arts industry soon to discuss its direction and ways to strengthen development of the local creative industry.

Zakaria said he is committed to bringing the industry to a higher level with the help of industry players and driving it towards a recovery phase through policy enhancement, encouragement, services and marketability in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am committed, (so) within this one week, I will contact the industry players and I want to hear about the problems they face. I’m confident that they are experienced and will have ideas on how to move forward.

“We are confident that we will be able to lay a strong foundation for this industry to go international,” he said at a media conference here today.

The businessman and community activist also said that Finas has extended financial assistance worth RM120,000 to the industry people whose activities have been affected by the enforcement of the conditional movement control order.

“We will also establish a foundation to help them; it’s difficult to get government funding so we should have our own foundation. If anything happens to the people in the industry, we can help them directly,” said Zakaria.

Commenting on his suitability to lead Finas, he said his lack of experience in the industry should not be a problem because he has a capable team to help him.

“I am the ‘driver’ for the team; I will make sure the ‘vehicle’ is on track. In terms of expertise, between the board of directors and management of Finas, they have the qualifications and vast experience,” he said. — Bernama