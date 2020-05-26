Police record statements from 33 people over temple wedding probe

Police are recording statements from 33 people in connection with a wedding ceremony during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA SELANGOR, May 26 — Selangor police have confirmed recording statements from 33 people in connection with a wedding ceremony alleged to have been held at a temple in Seri Kembangan yesterday.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief, Datuk Fadzil Ahmad said the statements were obtained from the temple chairmen and individuals who attended the ceremony.

“Police have opened an investigation paper under Section 7 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

“Besides, a probe was also being conducted under Section 507 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said here, today.

Yesterday, a news portal reported that a temple in Seri Kembangan was believed to have held a wedding ceremony which was attended by about 100 individuals.

The incident was reported to have been noticed by an individual who saw a row of cars and several people gathered at the temple, before recording a video.

The video went viral on social media as the event took place during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period. — Bernama