PM Muhyiddin pays tribute to Ahmad Talib

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today paid tribute to veteran journalist Datuk Ahmad A. Talib, saying the passing of his dear friend was a big loss to the nation, especially the world of news and communication.

The prime minister said Ahmad had made a huge contribution to journalism and played a major role in empowering media institutions in the country.

“I had known Ahmad for a long time and I had great respect for him. I am sure many others also shared such true friendship.

“He will always be remembered as a generous, humble and very loving person,” Muhyiddin said in a post uploaded onto his Facebook page tonight.

Ahmad, fondly known as Tok Mat, died of liver cancer at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre here at 5.42pm today. He was 69. — Bernama