PUTRAJAYA, May 26 — The authorities have issued 31 compounds to those who ignored visitation restrictions on the second day of Hari Raya.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the penalties underpin the government's seriousness in enforcing the conditional movement control order (CMCO) during the festive season.

A total of 387 compounds were issued for various offences as of yesterday with 65 arrests made, Ismail revealed.

