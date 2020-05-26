Covid-19: Selangor police won’t compromise on issuing compounds for Raya visits

Selangor police said it will not compromise with homeowners who allow visitors into their house after the first day of Hari Raya as it violated the government’s CMCO. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA SELANGOR, May 26 — The Selangor police will not compromise with homeowners who allow visitors into their house after the first day of Hari Raya as it violated the government’s conditional movement control order (CMCO), said state Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat.

“During our monitoring operations yesterday, seven compounds were issued to homeowners who allowed visitors into their homes on the second day of Aidilfitri.

“If this happens (in the coming days), homeowners should not be surprised if our officers issue them with compounds,” he told reporters here today.

The National Security Council (NSC) had earlier decided to permit Hari Raya Aidilfitri visits only on the first day of the festivity following the implementation of the CMCO aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

Fadzil said the Selangor police would continue to intensify CMCO monitoring operations because there were still many who refused to comply with the order issued by the authorities.

He said that during their operations yesterday, police also issued compounds for various other offences that violated the CMCO, including 59 compounds which were issued to those engaged in group fishing activities at a fishing pond in Hulu Selangor.

“Another 14 compounds were issued to visitors gathering in Pantai Remis, Jeram here, taking the total number of compounds issued yesterday to 100,” he said. — Bernama