Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia records 172 new Covid-19 cases today, of which 159 are non-Malaysians

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya May 25, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Malaysia recorded 172 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total to 7,417 cases.

Out of the 172 cases, five are imported cases while 167 are local transmissions, where 159 are non-Malaysians, and only eight are Malaysians, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,323.

“Eight cases are being treated at intensive care units, where four are in need of ventilators.

“No death was recorded today. This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 115,” he said during the Health Ministry’s daily briefing on Covid-19.

Of the local transmissions, 112 were detected at three immigration detention centres.

Dr Noor Hisham has assured that the situation at these detention centres is under control and that they are not accessible to the public.

MORE TO COME