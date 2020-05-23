Senior minister: 39 arrested, 18 remanded for violating CMCO in Malaysia yesterday

Police and Armed Forces personnel man a roadblock at the Jawi Toll Plaza in Penang May 19, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Police yesterday arrested 39 individuals and remanded 18 people for breaching the standard operating procedure (SOP) during the conditional movement control order (CMCO), Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob revealed today.

He also revealed that 1,613 vehicles were ordered to turn back for trying to cross state borders illegally to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which falls tomorrow.

“Police conducted 157 roadblocks nationwide and checked 216,594 vehicles. From that, 1,613 were sent back for trying to cross state lines illegally.

“This is a smaller number than the day before, where 2,539 vehicles were ordered to turn back,” Ismail revealed today during his daily Covid-19 briefing.

Selangor had the highest number of miscreants at 329, followed by Kedah (211) and Penang (196).

Ismail said police also conducted 84,051 checks yesterday nationwide. Around 5,511 supermarkets, 4,908 restaurants, 943 hawkers, 1,316 factories, 4,132 banks were checked by authorities.

Checks were also done at 1,157 land transport terminals, 237 water terminals and 183 air terminals.

“While I am aware on the first day of Raya most of you want to play with firecrackers, but if it’s in a group that is not allowed,” said Ismail.

“During Hari Raya, authorities will be patrolling as usual and will be more vigilant against those breaking the rules. I do not want to see anyone being compounded, arrested or have to go to court during this festive period.

“So please, adhere to the SOPs in place and remember that the authorities will not shy from issuing fines to those found breaching the rules.”