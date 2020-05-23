Health minister: Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre to operate as usual during Hari Raya

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks during a press conference at Hospital Sungai Buloh March 12, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, May 23 — The Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) will operate as usual tomorrow in the fight against the spread of Covid-19 infection in the country despite the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

“Similarly, is the sacrifice of the other frontliners in various Ministry of Health (MOH) facilities,” he said in a Facebook posting here today.

Dr Adham said the latest briefing on Covid-19 development was held as usual at his office this morning.

The briefing was also attended by Deputy Health Minister II Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, deputy Health director-general (Medical), Datuk Dr Rohaizat Yon, Disease Control Division director Dr Norhayati Binti Rusli, and Medical Development Division director Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail.

Dr Adham also advised the people to adhere to the law and standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the authorities especially during the festive season.

“We must win this battle. Together we will continue to combat and break the chain of Covid-19 infection,” he said. — Bernama