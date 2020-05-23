For CMCO to end in Malaysia, apply SOPs as part of daily life, says PM Muhyiddin

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said adhering to the SOPs was not merely an individual effort but rather a collective one, and therefore, every citizen must play a role to ensure this. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, May 23 — Any decision to end the conditional movement control order (CMCO) would all depend on how far the people can conform to its standard operating procedures (SOPs) and apply them as part of daily life, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

The prime minister said adhering to the SOPs was not merely an individual effort but rather a collective one, and therefore, every citizen must play a role to ensure this, including reprimanding each other’s non-compliance when the situation calls for it.

To prevent Covid-19 infection, he said everyone must individually stick to the SOPs as far as possible, and this includes having their body temperature taken, practise social distancing, wearing face masks and using hand sanitiser regularly.

Muhyiddin said besides frontliners, from now onwards, each citizen, society and community leaders in particular, must shoulder greater responsibility in the fight to contain Covid-19.

“Alhamdulillah, we are fortunate with having one of the best healthcare systems in the world. We also have doctors, nurses and frontliners who serve with the highest level of dedication and professionalism, and this is why we are among the nations that have managed to successfully contain the pandemic so far.

“However, in forging further success, what is important is our own personal responsibility. My responsibility, and yours and if we adhere to the SOPs, then we have undertaken our responsibilities, and this would mean much more to all of us.

“No one else has the ability to carry out these duties and responsibilities other than ourselves,” he said in his Hari Raya Aidilfitri address that was broadcast over television tonight.

Touching on the Aidilfitri SOPs, which among others only allows festive visits among neighbours and relatives residing in the same state, with gatherings not allowed to exceed 20 people at any one time, Muhyiddin explained that these SOPs were guided by the principles of the Maqasid Syariah (goals and objectives of Syariah).

“To preserve life, we have to sacrifice some of our traditions or norms so as to prevent infection I am reminding and advising everyone, discuss with family members and relatives as to whom should be allowed to visit and when they come visiting, ensure they practise social distancing, and avoid ‘salams’ (handshake greetings) and body contact.

“Protect our aged parents and grandparents as they are more vulnerable to infection. It is alright if we do not get to ‘salam’, hug and kiss our grandparents this time. It is not that we do not love them, but it is because we love them that we refrain from body contact,” he said.

The prime minister advised the public to ensure their homes are cleaned up immediately after hosting guests, and also to refrain from visiting graves, a norm during Hari Raya.

“All these are important so that we can celebrate Aidilfitri and at the same time prevent the spread of Covid-19 once the festive holidays are over.

“I mention all these because in several other countries, the outbreak got worse during festive seasons. We need to prevent this from happening in our country, so let us take all precautions now so that we can be safe later on.

“As the proverb goes, ‘Sesal dahulu pendapatan, sesal kemudian tiada berguna’ (there is no use crying over spilt milk),” he said. — Bernama