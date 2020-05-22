RON95 and RON97 petrol up seven sen, diesel up six sen

The higher weekly prices, based on the Automatic Price Mechanism, were due to more expensive refined oil products, in line with the rise in world crude oil prices, the Finance Ministry statement said. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — The prices of RON95 and RON97 petrol will increase by seven sen each to RM1.38 per litre and RM1.68 per litre respectively for the period May 23 to 29.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said the retail price of diesel will increase by six sen, from RM1.45 to RM1.51 per litre.

The higher weekly prices, based on the Automatic Price Mechanism, were due to more expensive refined oil products, in line with the rise in world crude oil prices, the statement said.

“However, the government will continue to monitor the impact of changes in world crude oil prices and take suitable measures to ensure the welfare of the people is protected,” it added. — Bernama