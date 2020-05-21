Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia’s 50 new Covid-19 cases, 90 recoveries are encouraging signs

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said as of noon, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Malaysia stands at 7,059, while the number of active infectious cases is at 1,149. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 21 — The Health Ministry has recorded 50 new Covid-19 cases today, while 90 people have since recovered and were permitted to leave hospital.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said as of noon, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Malaysia stands at 7,059, while the number of active infectious cases is at 1,149.

“Similarly, the total number of recoveries who have been discharged and allowed to go home now stands at 5,796 cases, or 82.1 per cent of the total number of cases. This means the number of recoveries is twice as many as that of new cases,” he said during his daily press conference.

Dr Noor Hisham said of the 50 new cases today, three were contracted abroad, while of the 47 local transmissions, 41 are non-Malaysians. Out of the 47, 34 cases were detected at the Immigration Department's custody depot in Bukit Jalil.

“These 34 individuals have been in custody since the start of the ongoing movement control order (MCO) on March 18.

“No deaths were recorded as of today, leaving the total number of deaths at 114 or 1.61 per cent of all cases. Meanwhile, 10 active Covid-19 cases are still being treated in intensive care units, seven of whom require breathing aid,” he said.

The director-general again reminded the public to take social responsibility seriously in the fight against Covid-19 by adhering to the standard operating procedures, per the conditional MCO.

“Comply with the MCO's stipulations, while high-risk persons including children, babies, the elderly and disabled should be protected. Those displaying aliments or symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.

“Ensure a minimum of one metre in social distancing at all times, avoid crowded places and confined spaces as well as close conversation. Frequently wash your hands with soap, wear face masks, observe coughing and sneezing etiquette, avoid physical greetings, and above all else, stay at home and only venture out on important business,” Dr Noor Hisham said.



