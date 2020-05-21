Covid-19: Malaysia among nations excluded from global Remdesivir deal, says Dr Noor Hisham

The Health Ministry revealed that Malaysia has been excluded from a voluntary licencing deal to receive Remdesivir, the drug now undergoing clinical trials as a possible Covid-19 treatment. — Ulrich Perrey/Pool pic via Reuters

PUTRAJAYA, May 21 — Malaysia has been excluded from a voluntary licencing deal to receive Remdesivir, the drug now undergoing clinical trials as a possible Covid-19 treatment, the Ministry of Health revealed today.

Malaysia was among the countries excluded from the non-exclusive voluntary licencing agreement to manufacture and distribute Remdesivir to 127 nations, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said during the ministry’s daily Covid-19 briefing here.

The drug’s manufacturer, Gilead Sciences, recently signed an agreement with five companies in India and Pakistan to manufacture a generic version of the antiviral drug.

While the drug has yet to be tested for safety, the US Food and Drug Administration has issued emergency use authorisation for Remdesivir in hospitals for coronavirus, after preliminary trial results indicated that the medicine could successfully treat serious Covid-19 cases, online magazine Codeblue reported yesterday citing a STAT report.

