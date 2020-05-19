Curfew in ESSZone extended to June 4

Zaini said based on intelligence, those carrying out kidnappings-for-ransom and the Abu Sayyaf group are still trying to intrude into the ESSZone to commit abductions and other cross-border crimes. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, May 19 — The curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), which ends tomorrow, has been extended until June 4.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Zaini Jas said the curfew covered the waters off Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

“Therefore, outsiders will not be allowed to enter or be in the affected areas between 6 pm and 6 am, he said in a statement today.

He said based on intelligence, those carrying out kidnappings-for-ransom and the Abu Sayyaf group are still trying to intrude into the ESSZone to commit abductions and other cross-border crimes.

He said the curfew was to ensure the safety and well-being of Sabahans in the ESSZone area.

“I have authorised all district police chiefs in the ESSZone to issue permits to eligible applicants for the purpose of fishing activities or to attend to urgent matters during the curfew,” he added. — Bernama