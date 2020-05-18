Three PSD-sponsored students win awards in the US

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Three Malaysian students under the sponsorship programme of Public Service Department (PSD) have won the Class of 2020 Departmental Award from the Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, College of Natural Science, Michigan State University, United States.

The PSD, in a statement, said the students Nurul Izzati Mohamed, Nurul ‘Iffa Nazirah Taini Achim and Nuur Aqilah Izzati Othman are currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Microbiology at the university.

Nurul Izzati and Nurul ‘Iffa Nazirah both received the Dietrich C. Bauer Scholarship Award (High Honour Distinction) while Nuur Aqilah Izzati received the Russel Duvall Endowed Scholarship Award (Research).

“A total of eight awards were contested and three awards went to Malaysian students. The awards are based on academic excellence throughout the course and the quality and potential of the study conducted,” the statement said.

Nuur Aqilah Izzati, 23, the sole recipient of the Russel Duvall Endowed Scholarship, was given the award based on panel assessment on the presentation of a study on Wheat Allergy: Do Wheat Genotypes Differ in Allergenicity.

Born in Batu Pahat, Johor, Nuur Aqilah Izzati was also conducting a joint study with Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) students on a research entitled Transdermal Sensitisation and Oral Elicitation of Anaphylaxis to Salt-Soluble Wheat Protein in An Adjuvant-Free Mouse Model of Wheat Allergy.

The announcement of the award of the three students was published on the official website of the Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, College of Natural Science, Michigan State University, the statement said. — Bernama