CMCO: Senior minister warns public not to muck about when providing their names, contact details

Notices detailing standard operating procedures during the conditional movement control order are displayed at the entrance of a convenience store in Kuala Lumpur May 12, 2020.— Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRJAYA, May 18 — The public should not give false names, such ‘Badang’, ‘Superman’ and ‘Batman’ , as well as false telephone numbers, when they register to enter business premises, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said it would pose a problem for the authorities to locate them in the event a Covid-19 positive case is detected at the premises concerned.

“I am made to understand that many people did not give their true names and correct telephone numbers...So, if anything happens, it will be difficult to contact them.

“Visitors should give their true names and correct telephone numbers because in case of an emergency that is related to Covid-19 positive case at the place, they can be contacted easily,” he told a daily media conference here today.

He said they only need to put down their true names and telephone numbers when registering to enter business premises.

He said there is no need for the people to give their identification card number and home address when registering to enter business premises to avoid misuse of the information.

In another development, Ismail Sabri said the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) would announce the Festive Season Price Control Scheme tomorrow for the Aidilfitri celebration which falls next week.

“Its minister, Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi informed me of the announcement. The scheme is not only confined to price of chicken, but also for other essential items,” he added.

He advised traders to comply with the price stipulated under the Festive Season Price Control Scheme, adding that it is the best mechanism to prevent any quarters from taking advantage of the festive season to hike the price of essential items.

On food supply, Ismail Sabri assured that there is sufficient supply to cope with the country’s needs.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry (MOA) also reported that the current status of food supply such as meat, fish, vegetables, fruits and rice is stable and adequate,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said there were still 7,384 students from Sabah still at their respective campuses in the peninsula as they could not be sent home yet because the quarantine centres provided by the state government could not cope with the huge number of students returning for the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

“However, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Higher Education, together with the Sabah government, have decided to make compulsory for all the students who want to return home to take the Covid-19 swab test before they leave.

“Those who are confirmed Covid-19 negative will be allowed to continue their journey home. For those who are confirmed positive, they will be sent to hospital for treatment,” he added. — Bernama