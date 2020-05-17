Maszlee: Bersatu will be ‘slaughtered’ by Umno in GE15, Zahid will become 9th PM if status quo on seats remain

Bersatu Supreme Council member Maszlee Malik painted a bleak outlook for his party. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Supreme Council member Maszlee Malik, in a Facebook post, painted a bleak outlook for his party.

The former education minister said Umno has risen like a phoenix from the ashes, as the party now is the most dominant in the informal Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, especially after it was “gifted” two states whose mentri besar are Umno members.

Perak is also largely dominated by Umno and many positions in government-linked companies (GLCs) have been filled by its members.

“It is not just a lifeline, but in fact it is the rejuvenation of Umno at the most maximum level.

“In this state of affairs, come the 15th general election (GE15) it looks like Bersatu is giving its neck to be slaughtered by Umno.

“Expecting Umno to give in by maintaining the status quo of Bersatu seats means giving Umno a chance to return to become dominant again, and finally appoint Zahid Hamidi as the ninth prime minister based on the current composition of the seats,” Maszlee said.

He also called on his party members to look to the future if they truly loved their party and not be happy with their “temporary” gains.

Maszlee pointed out that Bersatu was formed because Umno was facing a trust deficit crisis among Malay voters.

He explained the rationale behind his prediction, using Bersatu’s voter demographics.

MORE TO COME