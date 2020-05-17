Covid-19: Malaysia Airlines operates rescue flight to Australia

Passengers at Melbourne Airport observing social distancing while waiting to check-in for their flight home. — Picture courtesy of Malaysia Airlines

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Malaysia Airlines has deployed a rescue flight to ferry home 143 Malaysians stranded in Melbourne.

In a statement, the airline said flight MH148 departed at 9.16pm on Friday, May 15, following delays due to a power failure at the Melbourne Airport.

Operated by the Airbus A330-300 aircraft, the flight arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 5.49am on Saturday, allowing the Malaysian passengers to return home for the first time since the movement control order began on the March 18.

Group chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail said despite the turbulence airlines were facing at the moment, Malaysia Airlines remained steadfast in its commitment to proudly uphold its responsibility as Malaysia’s national carrier.

“We are happy to be standing on the front lines and playing a key role in uniting our Malaysian famiy across the world,” he added.

Malaysia Airlines has responded to the reduction in travel demand by carrying out more passenger-to-cargo flights to various destinations on their network, carrying valuable essential items and supplies being used to combat Covid-19.

On May 14, the airline operated MH149, carrying 35 tonnes of essential cargo consisting of postal mail and surgical gloves from Kuala Lumpur to Melbourne. — Bernama