Beware of individuals claiming to be third party AKPK agents

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Financial counselling and debt management service provider, the Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK) has warned the public not to be duped by individuals claiming to be its third party agent.

In a statement, AKPK said it has never appointed third party agents or charged a fee for its services, as all individuals can come directly to AKPK to obtain its financial counselling and debt management services free of charge.

“Should anyone be approached by individuals claiming to be an AKPK agent, offering his or her service for a fee, be alert that the person is a fake agent who has no authority to act on behalf of the agency.

“If anyone is in a stressful financial situation, for example, house auction looming, car due to be repossessed, do not believe third parties claiming to represent AKPK with a promise to solve your problems for a fee. Our services are free for all individuals,” it added. — Bernama