Who is Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, the PAS man poised to become Kedah’s new MB?

Jeneri assemblyman Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor is also the current PAS elections director. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Jeneri state assemblyman Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor is set to be sworn in as Kedah’s 14th mentri besar tomorrow after a weeklong power tussle that saw Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir ousted from the position for the second time in four years.

A source told Malay Mail that Muhammad Sanusi attended a rehearsal this morning for the swearing-in that will be conducted in the presence of Kedah Sultan, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, at Wisma Darul Aman in Alor Setar at 2pm tomorrow.

But who is Muhammad Sanusi?

The 46-year-old is the current PAS elections director as well as chief of its humanitarian arm, PAS Relief.

The Sik native was also the political secretary of the last PAS Kedah mentri besar, the late Datuk Seri Azizan Abdul Razak, from 2008 to 2013 as well as deputy PAS state chief.

He won the Jeneri state seat for the first time in 2018 after defeating Umno’s Mahadzir Abdul Hamid and Bersatu’s Mohd Nazri Abu Hassan with a 2,455 majority.

Before entering politics, Muhammad Sanusi served as executive valuator at Jurunilai Bersakutu (M) Sdn Bhd as well as education director for the Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP).

On May 12, PKR duo — Lunas assemblyman and state exco Azman Nasrudin, and Sidam assemblyman Robert Ling Kui Ee — announced that they had left the party and threw their support behind Perikatan Nasional (PN), paving the way for a change in state government.

On the same day, Muhammad Sanusi, who was serving as Opposition leader in the state assembly, held a press conference to confirm that PN had received the support of both men as well as four other Bersatu state assemblyman.

On May 10, 15 Kedah state assemblymen from PAS and two from Umno met their party’s central leadership, including PAS vice-president Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, Kedah PAS commissioner Ahmad Yahaya and Kedah Umno chairman Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom.

Yesterday, Mukhriz, in an online forum, said it would be unwise to usher in a new state government now, as the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration will be prioritising the people’s welfare in the coming days ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations later this month.

On the same day, the Kedah sultan also met with all 36 state assemblymen at Wisma Darul Aman.

Mukhriz, the current Bersatu deputy president, was ousted for the first time in 2016 after criticising former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak for his handling of the 1MDB scandal.

The former Umno vice-president then left the party along with Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and joined forces with his father Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in forming Bersatu in 2016.